Tucson police shoot man to death at east-side apartment complex

A man in his 20s was shot to death by police early Tuesday morning on Tucson’s east side.

Officers responded to the Hampton Park Apartment Homes complex on Old Spanish Trail near South Camino Seco just after 5 a.m. after receiving a report of an "unwanted person," according to a Tucson Police Department news release.

As officers arrived on scene, they received information that the man was causing a disturbance and could have access to weapons, according to the press release.

The man was found in a courtyard area, at which time, an officer shot him, the news release said. Police did not say if anything preceded the interaction between the officer and the man, but a resident of the complex told the Arizona Daily Star that the man shouted “I’m just trying to get my stuff,” before four shots were heard.

Officers began to render first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the man, who was a resident of the complex, was released as police work to notify his family.