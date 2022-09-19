Video of fatal Tucson police shooting released

A video updating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting by police officers on Tucson's south side last month has been released by the multi-agency law enforcement group that's investigating.

The shooting happened Aug. 20 outside a hookah lounge in a strip mall near South 16th Avenue and West Ajo Way, police say.

Officers were at the lounge about 3:30 a.m. talking to the person who called 911 to report an armed man who he said was had been fighting with patrons. While officers were talking to the man a new fight among patrons and the gunman broke out, the new video from the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team shows.

Images of the gunman can be seen in the video showing the brawl inside the lounge.

A short time later, the man is seen in the parking lot as several people scatter.

Officers confront the man who ignores police demands to drop the gun, the video shows.

Two officers then open fire. They have been previously identified as Officer Angela Gist, a 15-year veteran of the police department, and Officer Alexander Martin, a four-year veteran of the department.

The video made from both surveillance cameras and those worn by the officers is blurred as Adum Mahamat, 25, slumps to the ground amid the sound of several gunshots.

A portion of the narrated video released Monday also shows Mahamat chamber a bullet just before the shooting.

The multi-agency incident team is handling the criminal investigation into this officer-involved shooting. Meanwhile, the TPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a separate administrative investigation to examine the actions of the officers.

The investigative team posted the video on Youtube.