FBI Director Kash Patel criticized the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Sheriff Chris Nanos' handling of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction during an appearance on Sean Hannity's podcast.

"In the Nancy Guthrie case, I got frustrated because I knew from my sources — they were trying to keep you guys out," Hannity said.

"They did," Patel replied.

Patel acknowledged that the Sheriff's Department had jurisdiction as the lead investigating agency in the matter, and the FBI offered its support.

"And for four days we were kept out of the investigation," Patel said.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie, is suspected of being abducted from her Tucson home in the early morning of Feb. 1.

Patel said once the Sheriff's Department allowed the FBI to assist in the investigation, it was able to obtain the footage from Guthrie's Google Nest camera — though Patel mistakenly referred to it as a Ring camera — which captured video of a masked man believed to have abducted Guthrie from her home.

Patel alleged that, had the FBI gotten involved in the investigation sooner, that video would have been released closer to Guthrie's abduction and potentially recovered more footage from Google's servers as Guthrie wasn't part of a paid subscription service that stores videos and images for longer periods.

Hannity, appearing incredulous, then asked Patel why the Sheriff's Department didn't ask for the FBI's help.