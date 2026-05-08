Three months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, a true crime streamer found unrelated human remains seven miles from her house.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed a human bone that was found Thursday morning near North Craycroft and East River roads.

"This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation," said James Horton, a spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department. "This is not a criminal investigation."

Tucson police were assisted by the University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner, Horton said.

The bone was found by a streamer who runs a YouTube channel called A.J.DoubleU News. The discovery came just as the investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Guthrie surpassed the three-month mark. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation remains active.

Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood north of Tucson on Feb. 1 and has not been seen since.

What were the breakthroughs in the Guthrie case?

Guthrie was last seen the night of Jan. 31, after being dropped off at home by a relative. She was reported missing the following day when she did not show up at a friend’s home to watch a virtual church service.

The case has had a few breakthroughs, and some dead ends.

During the early days of the investigation, investigators determined she had likely been abducted in the middle of the night.