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A former Tucson doctor was acquitted Tuesday of sexual assault and sexual abuse accusations involving multiple patients, prosecutors said.

Dung Nguyen faced 31 counts involving nearly 20 patients, the Pima County Attorney's Office said. The allegations spanned several decades.

The trial in Pima County Superior Court started in September. In opening statements, Deputy County Attorney Lacee Collins told jurors that Nguyen performed unnecessary breast exams and touched patients without their consent. Defense attorney Michael Bloom said the exams were appropriate medical care and part of Nguyen’s approach as an osteopathic physician, the Star previously reported.

In written statement Tuesday, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said she was disappointed by the verdict but emphasized the importance of victims coming forward regardless of how much time has passed. “We will fight just as hard for a case that is six months old as we will for one that is 20 years old,” Conover said. “Justice should never have an expiration date.”

Her office would remain available to people involved in the case, the release said.