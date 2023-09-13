Police say six students were arrested, one of them accused of assaulting a school employee, after multiple fights broke out Wednesday at Tucson High.

The employee received medical treatment on-site for minor injuries, Tucson police said.

Police were sent to the school at 400 N. Second Ave. just before 10:15 a.m., where they dispersed crowds and did a search of the campus, which went on hard lockdown.

A student had been reported to have a weapon but no weapon was found during the search, police said.

The reports of a gun on campus were based on a picture circulating on social media, with no concrete evidence, police said.

The six students arrested were released to their parents. Five face charges of disturbing an educational institute and the sixth faces a felony charge of assaulting a school employee, police said.