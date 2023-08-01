The back-to-back deaths of two inmates at a Tucson prison are under investigation, officials said.

Adam Kallini, 38, died Monday, July 31, and Gabriel Vavages, 34, died Sunday, July 30, both apparently by hanging themselves, the Arizona Department of Corrections said.

Both men were found unresponsive by Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson staff. Paramedics were called but they were pronounced dead.

Kallini had been in custody since 2020 after being sentenced out of Cochise County for attempting to commit armed robbery.

Vavages had been convicted in Pima County of attempted third-degree burglary and attempted aggravated assault and began serving his sentence in March.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner's office.