Criminal probes possible under voter-signature bill in Arizona

"We're just having somebody else follow up with a check in the event that the elections people have no way of contacting this person,'' he said.

That alarmed Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, who said it would have a "chilling effect'' on the disabled and the elderly, the people whose signatures on the ballot envelopes are most likely to have changed.

Kavanagh, however, said that doesn't automatically mean a criminal probe.

"If they also can't contact them, then it goes nowhere,'' he said. "If they suddenly discover, though, that the individual, say, doesn't live at that address anymore, then maybe they're going to want to take the original ballot and iodine-fume it for prints and see who was handling it.''

Kavanagh insisted that individuals who ignore an inquiry will not end up being investigated. "The case is dropped,'' he said. "You can't open a criminal probe when you have no evidence and you can't even find the person.''

The proposal has cleared the Senate, been tentatively approved by the House and is set for a final roll-call vote.

Voter info