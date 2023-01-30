Cybersecurity incident shuts down TUSD internet, network services

A "cybersecurity incident" on Tucson Unified School District's technology network shut down the district's internet and network services, the district said Monday.

"We are actively working to correct the issue and have notified all the appropriate authorities," said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a written statement.

All TUSD schools will continue their regular school schedules, he said.

The district notified parents of the incident via a voice message sent late Monday morning.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it was assisting the district in the investigation, but referred all questions to TUSD.

No other information was provided by TUSD, which has more than 42,000 students and more than 7,000 employees.

"We will share an update when more information is available," Trujillo said.