 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Cybersecurity incident shuts down TUSD internet, network services

TUSD headquarters

 Arizona Daily Star

A "cybersecurity incident" on Tucson Unified School District's technology network shut down the district's internet and network services, the district said Monday.

"We are actively working to correct the issue and have notified all the appropriate authorities," said TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a written statement.

All TUSD schools will continue their regular school schedules, he said.

The district notified parents of the incident via a voice message sent late Monday morning.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it was assisting the district in the investigation, but referred all questions to TUSD.

No other information was provided by TUSD, which has more than 42,000 students and more than 7,000 employees.

"We will share an update when more information is available," Trujillo said.

People are also reading…

Fox News recently offered readers a guide to internet security and different forms of cyberattacks. Malware is an often-used abbreviation for malicious software, or software developed with malicious intent.

Have any questions or news tips about K-12 education in Southern Arizona? Contact reporter Genesis Lara at glara@tucson.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lara joined the Star in 2021. She previously worked for the Nogales International, where she was named the 2019 Community Journalist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club & 2020 Journalist of the Year for non-dailies by the Arizona Newspaper Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sculptors in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News