1 dead, 2 injured after plane crash near Payson

A Mesa man is dead and two others were taken to a hospital after their plane crashed southwest of Payson in the Mazatzal Mountains on Friday afternoon, Gila County Sheriff's Office spokesman J. Adam Shepherd confirmed in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday.
The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 3:12 p.m. "from an individual reporting that their plane had crashed in the Mazatzal Mountains," according to the post. Three passengers were reported on board at the time of the crash, the post stated.
Once the plane was located, Mesa residents Colten Egbert, 21, and Spencer Berns, 29, were recovered and airlifted to hospitals in the Valley, according to the post. The extent of their injuries was not provided.
Blaine Mathews, 59, also of Mesa, was pronounced dead, the post stated.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, according to the post.
FAA spokesperson Allen Kenitzer told The Arizona Republic that the plane, a Piper P28A, crashed under unknown circumstances about 10 miles southwest of Payson. He confirmed the agency and NTSB would investigate.
He confirmed three people were on board but referred The Republic to local authorities for information about their conditions.