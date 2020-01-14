Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Adams, James, 73, writer, Jan. 7, Bring’s.
Airulla, Philip, 76, print salesman, Dec. 15, Bring’s.
Allison, Jacquelina La Vonne, 72, bartender, Dec. 31, Carrillo’s.
Alvarado, Kimberly A., 64, administrative assistant, Jan. 6, Carrillo’s.
Barredo, Delia G., 89, homemaker, Jan. 10, Carrillo’s.
Hoffsmith, Betty, 85, secretary, Jan. 7, Bring’s.
Jones, Lynn, 64, computer programmer, Jan. 8, Bring’s.
Kirkman, Benjamin I., 40, writer, Jan. 2, Carrillo’s.
Munoz, Sylvia V., 79, senior accounting support specialist, Jan. 2, Carrillo’s.
Varelas, Jose D., 82, welder, Dec. 30, Carrillo’s.
Verhulst, Christopher, 63, administrator, Jan. 7, Bring’s.
Villegas, Joseph C., 54, security officer, Jan. 4, Carrillo’s.
Walker, Mary, 99, homemaker, Jan. 5, Bring’s.