Don't miss out on our audio newsletter for Tucson's Latinx community

In early September, La Estrella de Tucsón and the Arizona Daily Star launched a weekly audio newsletter that sends the latest news and things to do right to your phone.

We’ve enjoyed creating this newsletter for our Latinx community, sending it out every Thursday through WhatsApp or text message, depending on the user's preference, and also giving the option to receive it in Spanish or English.

More than 350 people have signed up to receive ¿Qué hay de nuevo? Con La Estrella de Tucsón, or in English What's Up? Con La Estrella de Tucsón. We want to thank you for that!

We are thinking about information that can be useful to you, the platforms you already use, how valuable your time is and how we can better serve you.

In the first seven weeks, the bulletin, which only takes a few minutes to listen to, has covered topics such as the high flow of international visitors to Arizona, but also the increasing flow of drugs and weapons through our border with Mexico, and Tucson gun stores being sued by the Mexican government, accused of arming drug cartels.

Among other topics, we have talked about proposals for increasing the cost of public services in the city of Tucson; Reid Park renovation plans; El Charro restaurant celebrating 100 years in Tucson; UA research programs on unequal access to health services; childhood obesity; small business training for entrepreneurs; a free tuition program for a state university, and dozens and dozens of events and things to do in Tucson.

We even did a ticket giveaway to attend the Mexican Baseball Fiesta in early October.

What is most exciting is that some of our users have written in with questions or just to say hi. There is nothing more rewarding than getting to know a little about those who read the journalistic work we do.

If you have not yet subscribed to our newsletter, we invite you to do so and tell us if you find it useful, or what would be the best way to get the information you need.

The service is free, it is once a week and in addition to the audio and the written summary, we offer you, in a single link, access to the stories we are talking about. It’s all original content created by or for the Arizona Daily Star and La Estrella de Tucsón with our Latinx community in mind.

You can subscribe through tucne.ws/whatsup. If you are already part of this community, thank you! And thanks in advance for sharing this with family and friends.

We hope to catch up with you on Thursday though What's Up? Con La Estrella de Tucsón.