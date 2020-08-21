Drone operation that invaded Bighorn Fire air space escapes prosecution

“That air show, if it goes away, it makes it more challenging for firefighters on the ground to be successful. They need that water ... In May, June and July it was the hottest May, June and July on record,” Miranda said in an Aug. 13 webinar sponsored by the UA’s Arizona Institute for Resilience and Arizona Public Media, among other entities.

Incidents like this “quite rightfully” create a public and press perception that is negative about drones, said Mike Overstreet, a Tucson-area TV producer who uses drones in about 10% of his productions.

“Because of these idiots who go out and do things dangerously, fly over fires, fly at night and hinder law enforcement, it gives the whole genre of drone operations a very negative tone,” Overstreet said. “Whereas in fact, drones are a very safe way to view things that cannot be viewed in normal circumstances.”

Drones are dangerous because they can fall on people or structures and hurt them, Overstreet said.

“More importantly, they are a hazard to low flying aircraft and over a fire is where you have by design low flying aircraft,” he said. “You put a tanker that is flying at 500 feet, and then you have some overzealous drone operator who wants to be at 500 feet. Then the drone becomes dangerous to aircraft. The consequences are unimaginable.