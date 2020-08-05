Droubie and Sabbagh vie for Pima County Assessor post

If Droubie wins, she wants to enhance customer service through outreach and communication, making sure people are aware of exemptions that are available to them, she said.

She wants to make the assessor’s office more accessible through pop-up offices temporarily set up in hard to reach parts of town, ready to answer taxpayer’s questions and help with forms. She also wants to make the website more user-friendly, with more information for home-owners and developers, as well as adding bilingual services.

Of her primary win, Droubie said she ran a clean race and that she’s looking forward to working alongside other Democratic candidates in the general election.

Sabbagh lost a bid for state treasurer in 2018. She is an accountant and business owner, which she says makes her a strong candidate for the position.

She has 35 years’ experience in public accounting, 16 years owning a public accounting firm, and has a federal license that specializes in income tax and tax issues.

Sabbagh sees several issues with the office that she’d like to fix, including property valuations and business property tax she says hurts small business owners.