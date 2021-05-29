Ducey goes on veto spree, demands budget passage

Ducey, in a separate Twitter post, said his vetoes should not be seen as commenting on the merits of any of the bills.

“Some are good policy, but with one month left until the end of the fiscal year, we need to focus on passing a budget,’’ he wrote. “That should be Priority One. The other stuff can wait.’’

Can’t “un-veto” a bill

Nothing keeps lawmakers from sending the same proposals back to Ducey later this year — assuming they do it after there is a budget and he dissolves his veto pledge.

But there is no procedure in the Arizona Constitution to “un-veto’’ a bill. That would mean having to start over again from scratch, either with entirely new bills — and public hearings — or finding ways to insert provisions of the vetoed bills into the budget package.

Ducey’s move, while unusual, is not without precedent.

In 2013, Republican Gov. Jan Brewer announced she would not sign any measures until there was resolution of a new state budget. And in that case, she also wanted the Republican-controlled Legislature to include her plan to expand Medicaid.