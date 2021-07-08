Ducey picks ex-aide as Arizona Supreme Court justice

Including King, four of Ducey's appointees to the high court have no judicial experience. Clint Bolick was an attorney for the Goldwater Foundation, John R. Lopez IV worked in the attorney general's office, and Bill Montgomery was a Maricopa County attorney.

Ducey noted King was one of seven people nominated by the Commission on Appellate Court Appointments. That panel has to screen all would-be justices and the governor is required to choose from that list.

The governor said the commission has always given him "incredibly talented choices'' from which to choose.

"I, along with my team, determined she would be the best future justice to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court,'' he said.

He said he does not consider prior judicial experience a requirement.

"We do look for diversity in terms of background and service in the law,'' he said. "And Kate brings that private sector experience as well.''

Ducey said he also was swayed by her experience clerking for Ryan as well as serving as a legal fellow, also early in her career, in the office of then-Sen. Jon Kyl.

The appointment of King as only the fifth woman to serve on the state's high court also adds diversity.