Ducey signs law allowing community colleges to offer four-year degrees

Limits on students' costs

Lawmakers added some additional restrictions on the college systems in Pima and Maricopa counties, the ones most likely to compete for students with the two main state universities, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.

In those two most populous counties, for the first four years, no more than 5% of total degree and certification can be for four-year programs, a figure that rises to no more than 10% after that. And for both systems, the tuition for upper division courses, for juniors and seniors, can be no more than 150% what they charge for all other courses.

Gonzales, whose schools now charge $85 a credit hour, said he doesn't see those cost limits as a problem.

"We already have the faculty and staff in place,'' he said. Gonzales said the focus will be on programs where there are already equipment and buildings in place or where it might require "just a little bit more to ensure we are able to deliver that bachelor's degree with the quality that is necessary.''

And Gonzales said it is wrong to believe that community colleges can't deliver quality degrees within the cost limits just because the state university system charges in excess of $500 a credit hour.