Ducey signs law declaring gun shops 'essential,' protecting them from lawsuits

"The reason I am sitting here explaining my vote is unfettered access to firearms," she told colleagues. Longdon uses a wheelchair, having been paralyzed in a 2004 incident where an unknown gunman fired at her and her financé, who was left blind and with brain damage.

"I, too, support the Second Amendment," Longdon said. She brushed aside concerns that Arizonans were in danger of losing their access to guns.

"Last year, gun sales in Arizona during this pandemic rose by 101%," she said. "No one was denied lawful access to purchase a firearm. So why bother" passing new laws like this, she asked.

"We bother because we have an administration that's made it clear they want to infringe on our Second Amendment," responded Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City.

"You have a threat from the administration in D.C. that says, 'We're going to sue gun manufacturers for a mass shooting,' which makes absolutely zero sense," he said. "It's the person behind the gun, it's the person behind the knife, it's the person behind the fist that causes the shooting, the stabbing, the assault."

Nguyen said "part of my job as a representative is to protect business and jobs," not only in his district but in the entire state. "And I believe this bill will do just that."