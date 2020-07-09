Ducey won't reimpose stay-at-home order even as COVID-19 cases rise

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey declined Thursday to reimpose his stay-at-home order even after emphasizing that his own data shows how effective it was in curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, as coronavirus cases have been spiking in Arizona, Ducey is putting new rules in place on how many people can sit in restaurants; and said the state will also “dramatically” increase testing.

The Republican governor also said he won’t be swayed by demands by President Trump to put students back in school seats before it’s safe.

Ducey acknowledged Thursday at a news conference that the number of new Arizona COVID-19 cases each day pretty much stayed the same from the time he issued his stay-at-home directive in late March, through mid-May when he allowed it to expire. He said the rate remained steady for about two weeks afterward, the period of incubation and the time to get test results.

But then there was an explosion of cases. “We have had a brutal June,” Ducey said, adding that he believes the state is now in its “time of maximum challenge” from the virus.

His decision to stay the course — at least as far as individual activity — comes as the state added 75 new deaths on Thursday due to the virus, bringing the total now to 2,038. There were also 4,057 new cases of COVID-19; the statewide tally since the outbreak of those affected is now 112,671. Hospitalization of patients with positive or suspected cases also continues to set records, with the figure on Thursday at 3,471. ICU bed usage was at 861, just 10 off the record set a day earlier.