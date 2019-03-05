As many as 1,500 dockless electric scooters will hit city streets this summer with a majority of the Tucson City Council signing off on a pilot program Tuesday night.
After a lengthy Council discussion on the controversial dockless scooters, Mayor Jonathan Rothschild and four members of the Council backed the staff-drafted proposal, which could start as early as July 1.
Councilman Steve Kozachik and Councilwoman Shirley Scott voted against the measure, telling their colleagues that they are not convinced that battery vehicles are good for Tucson.
The devices are banned on the University of Arizona campus.
