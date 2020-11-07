Economic collapse, extreme heat pushing up unpaid electric bills across Arizona

Unpaid electric bills are mounting for Tucson Electric Power customers due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent extreme heat.

Various nonprofit social service agencies and Pima County’s Community Action Agency say they’re getting unusually large requests from many lower-income ratepayers for help paying bills.

Some requests reach $2,000 to $3,000, representing several months of unpaid bills.

“I’m doing one right now who owes $2,400. The majority are between $500 and $1,000. We get some people in the $1,800 to $1,900 range,” said Nicole Cruz, a caseworker for the Salvation Army Tucson, which serves the immediate Tucson metro area.

Three factors are ratcheting up the requests:

Because of the pandemic, TEP has had a moratorium on disconnecting customers from electric service since March. Until Oct. 31, the moratorium was required by the Arizona Corporation Commission. TEP extended the moratorium voluntarily through Dec. 31.

Because of that, many customers, beset by other economic problems, have held off paying electric bills, causing them to mount.

The pandemic has put many people out of work. Many still employed are working at home, and use more electricity, driving bills higher.

The extreme heat that struck from May into early November significantly drove up home electricity use and bills. May, July, August and September had their hottest monthly average temperatures on record in Tucson . October was the fifth warmest on record.

TEP’s electricity sales rose 9% from April through June 2020 and 5% from July through September 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019.