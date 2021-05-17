Education Notes: 5 Southern Arizona teachers honored with excellence award

Applications for next year’s award will open in January at cfsaz.org/what/scholarships.

Engineering class for teens

Arizona high school juniors and seniors can create transportation systems projects and attend virtual field trips in an online summer course by the U.S. Department of Transportation, offered through Arizona State University.

Students will participate in projects and virtual field trips that demonstrate how engineers plan and maintain systems of transportation around the state. Students will have an opportunity to interact with Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering faculty members and students to complete several hands-on projects.

Students will also be provided with a TI-Nspire graphing calculator and learn to use the software through an online workshop offered by Texas Instruments. They also will receive materials to build and test an Arduino-based autonomous robot — at no cost to the students.

Workforce development training, such as the OSHA 10 safety course, is part of the program, which could help students qualify for future jobs and internships.