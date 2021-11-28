Education notes: Sabino High marching band wins state championship

Parents can sign up to participate in the virtual town halls by visiting www.cfsd16.org. For more information or to register students in the district's K-plus programs, visit communityschools.cfsd16.org.

‘Wishes for Teachers’ gifts funds to 41 local teachers

The Fiesta Bowl organization, in collaboration with Desert Financial Credit Union, donated a total of $1 million to 400 teachers throughout Arizona, including 41 in Pima County, as part of its Wishes for Teachers charity program.

Earlier this fall, K-12 teachers in Arizona were able to submit applications, detailing a particular need within their schools or classrooms. The 400 winners were then chosen by random drawing to receive a $2,500 grant.

“Teachers often pay for school supplies out of their own pockets, so there’s no greater way to express our gratitude than by granting their classroom wishes,” said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO at Desert Financial.

The 41 winners within the Pima County area are educators in Tucson, Oro Valley, Vail, Sahuarita and Corona schools.