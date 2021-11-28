Education notes: Sabino High marching band wins state championship

The Sabino High School marching band took first place at the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association’s State Marching Band Division III Championships in Glendale earlier this month.
The first-place title, obtained under the direction of Saul Garland, was the first time that a Tucson Unified School District high school won the State Marching Band Championship, and the first time that the title was awarded to a school in Southern Arizona, according to a TUSD news release.
Their show, titled “Under the Stars,” featured complex marching fundamentals, drill and melodic material by the band. In addition, the color guard added colorful costumed choreography and equipment work, and the percussion ensemble contributed rhythmic precision.
The band received first places for music performance, percussion performance and auxiliary performance.
High school students receive character awards
The Tucson Kino Rotary Club honored seven local high school students with its organization’s Character Awards earlier this fall.
The awards were granted to high school students who serve as role models in their schools and society by fulfilling community services. The students were nominated by school administrators, counselors, teachers and other peers.
The awardees were:
- Cecelia Antone, Baboquivari High School
- Jamie Mejia, PPEP TEC High School
- Juan Manuel Moreno, Sunnyside High School
- Evette Madgalena Cervantes, Star Academic High School
- Bradie Edward Black, Desert View High School
- Esmeralda Mora, Alta Vista High School
- Ana Aguilar Jerez, Pueblo Magnet High School
Students were recognized at a community breakfast, where each awardee received a $50 gift card. The Tucson Kino Rotary will also donate $25 to a charity of each student’s choice.
Catalina Foothills to hold virtual kindergarten town halls
The Catalina Foothills School District is inviting the public to learn more about its kindergarten programs during virtual town halls that will be held during the next two months.
Families with kindergarten-aged children, meaning 5 years old prior to Sept. 1, 2022, are invited to sign up for the virtual meetings.
The following town halls will offer information about the district’s half-day kindergarten program, as well as its fee-based full-day kindergarten program:
- Canyon View Elementary, Dec. 1 and Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
- Manzanita Elementary, Dec. 7 and January 13 at 5:30 p.m.
- Sunrise Drive Elementary, Dec. 2 and January 6 and 27 at 2 p.m.
- Ventana Vista Elementary, Dec. 8 and January 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Parents can sign up to participate in the virtual town halls by visiting www.cfsd16.org. For more information or to register students in the district's K-plus programs, visit communityschools.cfsd16.org.
‘Wishes for Teachers’ gifts funds to 41 local teachers
The Fiesta Bowl organization, in collaboration with Desert Financial Credit Union, donated a total of $1 million to 400 teachers throughout Arizona, including 41 in Pima County, as part of its Wishes for Teachers charity program.
Earlier this fall, K-12 teachers in Arizona were able to submit applications, detailing a particular need within their schools or classrooms. The 400 winners were then chosen by random drawing to receive a $2,500 grant.
“Teachers often pay for school supplies out of their own pockets, so there’s no greater way to express our gratitude than by granting their classroom wishes,” said Jeff Meshey, president and CEO at Desert Financial.
The 41 winners within the Pima County area are educators in Tucson, Oro Valley, Vail, Sahuarita and Corona schools.
Some of the needs that teachers highlighted included providing computers and laptops for students, replacing broken and outdated equipment, purchasing new books, and buying additional playground equipment.
For more information, and for a full list of granted wishes and awardees, visit www.fiestabowl.org.
