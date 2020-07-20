Education Notes: Southern Arizona teachers can apply for school supply gift cards

Teachers in Southern Arizona can register for a gift card for school supplies through Tucson Values Teachers’ annual drive.
PreK-12 teachers can apply for a gift card through the annual Tucson Supplies Teachers drive from now until Sept. 30.
The Tucson Values Teachers school supply drive is the largest in the region and has delivered more than $1.1 million worth of school supplies since its inception in 2009, a news release says.
“This year offers unique challenges for teachers who already spend upwards of $500 of their own money on school and classroom supplies,” said Andy Heinemann, chief executive officer. "With the need for increased (personal protective equipment) and safety supplies, as well as learning items specific for virtual instruction, Tucson Values Teachers has decided to provide teachers the option of an electronic gift card to Amazon or a gift certificate to Jonathan’s Educational Resources.”
Program sponsors include Tucson Electric Power and local real estate and insurance firm Ell Group.
Teachers can apply at TucsonValuesTeachers.org. Those interested in making a contribution to the fund can find more information on the website.
4 Tucson teens awarded National Merit Scholarships
Four Tucson students have been named winners of 2020 National Merit Scholarship college-sponsored awards.
The winners are Genevieve E. Erickson and John R. Munoz-Grenier from University High, Jillian B. Fisher from Tanque Verde High and Sean C. Pascoe from Basis Tucson North.
The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
The winners were selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists nationwide based on having the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, a news release said.
Pima Federal honors 4 students with scholarships
Pima Federal Credit Union recognized four Southern Arizona high school students with a total of $8,000 in scholarships.
Each student received $2,000 through the Education Award Program.
The recipients are Elle Gatewood from Mountain View High, Isabella Fox from Basis Oro Valley, Isabella Rodriguez from Flowing Wells High and Jared Fischer from Rio Rico High.
"Not only have these students excelled academically, they have displayed exceptional leadership and dedication to improving their schools and communities," said Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Overpeck.
