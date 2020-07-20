Education Notes: Southern Arizona teachers can apply for school supply gift cards

Four Tucson students have been named winners of 2020 National Merit Scholarship college-sponsored awards.

The winners are Genevieve E. Erickson and John R. Munoz-Grenier from University High, Jillian B. Fisher from Tanque Verde High and Sean C. Pascoe from Basis Tucson North.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

The winners were selected from a pool of 15,000 finalists nationwide based on having the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, a news release said.

Pima Federal honors 4 students with scholarships

Pima Federal Credit Union recognized four Southern Arizona high school students with a total of $8,000 in scholarships.

Each student received $2,000 through the Education Award Program.

The recipients are Elle Gatewood from Mountain View High, Isabella Fox from Basis Oro Valley, Isabella Rodriguez from Flowing Wells High and Jared Fischer from Rio Rico High.

"Not only have these students excelled academically, they have displayed exceptional leadership and dedication to improving their schools and communities," said Pima Federal Vice President of Marketing Jennifer Overpeck.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara

