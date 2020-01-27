Education Notes: Tanque Verde School District holds kindergarten open house

Parking is available two blocks north of the campus at the APEX building, at 5980 N. Shannon Road, with a courtesy shuttle to transport visitors to and from the event.

Douglas student to represent Arizona on national stage

Arizona Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman chose a senior at Douglas High School as one of two Arizona finalists for the 2019-2020 U.S. Senate Youth Program to represent the state during the program’s Washington Week in March.

Douglas student Victor Anaya, along with Ashton Redd from Casa Grande Union High School, will be a part of the program’s national student delegation and will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.

Anaya is president of his school’s Health Occupation Students of America chapter, a news release said. He’s an executive officer for the Cochise County Youth Health Coalition. His work with Cochise County’s Tobacco 21 initiative helped get the Douglas City Council to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 21, the news release said.

