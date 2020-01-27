Education Notes: Tanque Verde School District holds kindergarten open house

The Tanque Verde School District is hosting a kindergarten open house at Agua Caliente Elementary School on Wednesday, Jan. 29
The event is at 2 p.m. at 11420 E. Limberlost Road.
Children who will be 5 by Sept. 1 are eligible to be enrolled. Interested parents should call 749-2235 for registration information.
The district is also accepting registrations for kindergarteners at Tanque Verde Elementary School, at 2600 N. Fennimore Ave. For more information call 749-4244.
For information about other kindergarten events and registration, contact individual schools or go to tanqueverdeschools.org.
Pima JTED hosting showcase of programs alongside activities
Pima JTED is hosting its 2020 Central Campus Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Prospective students can learn about 30 programs, including new ones opening at the JTED Innovative Learning Center at the Bridges campus. There will be hands-on activities, student demonstrations, opportunities to meet teachers, online enrollment, and a business and industry job fair.
The showcase is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JTED @ Master Pieces Campus, 2855 W. Master Pieces Drive.
Parking is available two blocks north of the campus at the APEX building, at 5980 N. Shannon Road, with a courtesy shuttle to transport visitors to and from the event.
Douglas student to represent Arizona on national stage
Arizona Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman chose a senior at Douglas High School as one of two Arizona finalists for the 2019-2020 U.S. Senate Youth Program to represent the state during the program’s Washington Week in March.
Douglas student Victor Anaya, along with Ashton Redd from Casa Grande Union High School, will be a part of the program’s national student delegation and will also receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
Anaya is president of his school’s Health Occupation Students of America chapter, a news release said. He’s an executive officer for the Cochise County Youth Health Coalition. His work with Cochise County’s Tobacco 21 initiative helped get the Douglas City Council to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 21, the news release said.
3 Tucson students win statewide essay contest for fifth graders
Three fifth-graders from Tucson-area schools were winners in the first Arizona Family College Savings Plan’s essay writing contest, launched last fall to celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary.
Nicole Devine and Ysabella Tripp from Elvira Elementary in the Sunnyside School District and Zoe Douglas from Sycamore Elementary School in the Vail School District wrote winning essays on the need to solve climate change, cure cancer, and end homelessness and spread kindness, a news release said.
Hundreds of fifth graders across the state entered essays on how they plan to change the world in 20 years. The organization chose winners from each county where students entered.
Winners will receive $529 toward an AZ 529 college savings plan, which allows Arizona residents tax deductions for contributions made to the account, up to $2,000 or $4,000 depending on filing status.
For more information about AZ 529, go to az529.gov.
Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara