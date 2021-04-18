Education notes: TUSD mariachi director earns honor in arts education

Book donation benefits schools

Kiwanis de Amigos donated more than 325 chapter books to fifth- and sixth-grade students at Walter Douglas Elementary.

Their teachers suggested some titles to the organization, which does charity work to serve children and families in Tucson and Southern Arizona, and the group recently delivered the boxes of books.

The organization also arranged a donation of books for younger students at six elementary schools in Flowing Wells and Sunnyside school districts.

Kiwanis de Amigos welcomes new members and volunteers, who can join virtual meetings held every other Tuesday at 7 a.m. For information about the Kiwanis de Amigos, go to KiwanisdeAmigos.org.

5th-grade essay contest now open

Arizona’s Education Savings Plan, or AZ529, is holding its second annual essay writing contest for fifth-graders throughout the state.

To enter, applicants need to write an essay answering the question: What is your dream job, and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?