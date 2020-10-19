Amphitheater's second week open begins with 3 COVID cases and 28 in quarantine

Just a week after starting hybrid in-person learning, the Amphitheater School District has had three positive cases of COVID-19, with 28 people being told to quarantine, officials said.

The district, which began hybrid Oct. 12 and serves about 11,500 children, found out Monday that a student at Canyon del Oro High School tested had positive for the virus. Thirteen students, including the one who tested positive, were told to quarantine for 14 days because of possible exposure as identified by the Pima County Health Department, according to district spokeswoman Michelle Valenzuela.

No staff member was told to quarantine based on the health department’s determination that no employee was within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more of the student who tested positive, a measure for contact tracing and exposure, Valenzuela said.

A student also tested positive for coronavirus at Ironwood Ridge High School, which the district found out about Friday. The county health department determined that 13 students and one staff member needed to quarantine, including the student who tested positive.

On Wednesday, one staff member at Mesa Verde Elementary tested positive, but no one at the school was identified as being possibly exposed.

The class sizes are small, but students in the upper grades do move among classes, Valenzuela said. She says having cases is expected, and what’s important is how the district works to contain any spread.

“When you think about the percentage of cases, three out of however many thousand, including employees, is really, really small,” she said. “We can expect that everywhere we will have COVID cases, whether it’s school or business or home.”