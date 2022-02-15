Arizona House votes to waive schools' spending limit, but Senate lacks votes

House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, echoed the sentiment that the action should have been routine.

"Every year or other there's some issue that is politicized,'' he said. "No one ever said that the schools were doing something wrong.''

The delay in acting, Bowers said, was to make sure the waiver did not affect other issues, including the fate of Proposition 208, a voter-approved measure that sought to raise an extra $800 million-plus for K-12 education through a surcharge on incomes of the wealthiest residents.

In an earlier ruling the Arizona Supreme Court said those funds cannot be collected if they would force schools to exceed the expenditure cap. Bowers noted, though, that issue is about the 2022-2023 school year; Tuesday's vote is about the current school year.

That leaves it to Fann, R-Prescott, to line up the votes in the Senate. And she declined to tell Capitol Media Services on Tuesday how many votes she is short.

But, even counting her own support, she needs at least six of the remaining 15 Republicans to go along.