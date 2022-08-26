Book drive underway to replace titles destroyed in Salpointe fire

When a fire roared through the English building at Salpointe Catholic High School on July 17, it destroyed the department's library of contemporary classics for students of English Composition and English Literature. Most were on class reading lists for this school year.
A community book drive is underway to help the school replenish the collection. They welcome all significant, contemporary novels, particularly those on the wish list below. Books may be new or used, hardback or paperback.
Books may be dropped off at Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway; the Book Stop, 214 N. Fourth Ave.; Make Way For Books, 700 N. Stone Ave.; Literacy Connects, 200 E. Yavapai Road; and the Salpointe Thrift Store, 1705 E. Fort Lowell Road.
The two-week book drive will run through Sept. 12.
Salpointe wish list
- "Watership Down" by Richard Adams
- "The Power" by Naomi Alderman
- "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie
- "The House of the Spirits" by Isabel Allende
- "In the Time of the Butterflies" by Julia Alvarez
- "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou
- "Oryx and Crake" by Margaret Atwood
- "Sense and Sensibility" by Jane Austen
- "Pride and Prejudice" by Jane Austen
- "A Clockwork Orange" by Anthony Burgess
- "Fahrenheit 451" by Ray Bradbury
- "Something Wicked This Way Comes" by Ray Bradbury
- "Jane Eyre" by Charlotte Bronte
- "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" by Dee Brown
- "Kindred" by Octavia E. Butler
- "Parable of the Sower" by Octavia E. Butler
- "The Stranger" by Albert Camus
- "In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote
- "The Awakening" by Kate Chopin
- "The House on Mango Street" by Sandra Cisneros
- "Crime and Punishment" by Fyodor Dostoevsky
- "The Circle" by Dave Eggers
- "Nickel and Dimed" by Barbara Ehrenreich
- "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison
- "Future Home of the Living God" by Louise Erdrich
- "The Diary of a Young Girl" by Anne Frank
- "Of Women and Salt" by Gabriela Garcia
- "The Tipping Point" by Malcolm Gladwell
- "A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry
- "The Scarlet Letter" by Nathaniel Hawthorne
- "The Old Man and the Sea" by Ernest Hemingway
- "The Outsiders" by S.E. Hinton
- "A Thousand Splendid Suns" by Khaled Hosseini
- "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini
- "Their Eyes Were Watching God" by Zora Neale Hurston
- "Brave New World" by Aldous Huxley
- "Black Rain" by Masuji Ibuse
- "Never Let Me Go" by Kazuo Ishiguro
- "The Metamorphosis" by Franz Kafka
- "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" by Ken Kesey
- "The Secret Life of Bees" by Sue Monk Kidd
- "The Shining" by Stephen King
- "The Poisonwood Bible" by Barbara Kingsolver
- "A Separate Peace" by John Knowles
- "The Sixth Extinction" by Elizabeth Kolbert
- "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee
- "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel
- "One Hundred Years of Solitude" by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
- "Life of Pi" by Yann Martel
- "The Road" by Cormac McCarthy
- "The Crucible" by Arthur Miller
- "Death of a Salesman" by Arthur Miller
- "Beloved" by Toni Morrison
- "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison
- "Animal Farm" by George Orwell
- "1984" by George Orwell
- "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens
- "Cry, The Beloved Country" by Alan Paton
- "The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath
- "Such a Fun Age" by Kiley Reid
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" by Erich Maria Remarque
- "The Plot Against America" by Philip Roth
- "The Catcher in the Rye" by J.D. Salinger
- "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter" by Erika L. Sanchez
- "The Complete Persepolis" by Marjane Satrapi
- William Shakespeare plays (Signet Classic versions)
- "Ceremony" by Leslie Marmon Silko
- "Frankenstein" by Mary Shelley
- "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck
- "The Pearl" by John Steinbeck
- "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck
- "The Joy Luck Club" by Amy Tan
- "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas
- "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" by Mark Twain
- "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" by Mark Twain
- "The Devil’s Highway" by Luis Alberto Urrea
- "Borne" by Jeff VanderMeer
- "Annihilation" by Jeff VanderMeer
- "Slaughterhouse-Five" by Kurt Vonnegut
- "The Color Purple" by Alice Walker
- "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead
- "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead
- "Night" by Elie Wiesel
- "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde
- "A Streetcar Named Desire" by Tennessee Williams