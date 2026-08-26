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College application season has arrived for high school seniors, as have college and career events.

The Southern Arizona Education Council will host its annual college and career night in September at the Tucson Convention Center.

The Southern Arizona Education Council, formerly known as the Metropolitan Education Commission, aims to empower “learners to achieving personal and professional aspirations through a commitment to service and lifelong learning,” according to its website. The event brings colleges, universities, career and technical training programs, employers, and other community programs together for students to weigh their options before graduation, according to a news release.

“College and Career Night is about giving students the opportunity to see how many different paths are available to them and, most importantly, connect directly with the people who can help them take that next step,” said Rocque Perez, CEO of the Southern Arizona Education Council, in a news release. “A student may walk in thinking they have one or two options and leave having discovered an entirely different college, career or training pathway.”

Last year, more than 2,000 students and family members attended the event and connected with more than 130 colleges, universities, training programs and employers.

The college and career night will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S Church Ave. Parking and attendance are free, but registration is required.

Visit sazccn.org for more information and to register.