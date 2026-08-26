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WASHINGTON — Justice Department lawyers argued that without President Donald Trump’s support for renovating the Kennedy Center — including putting his name on the building and grounds — the “decrepit, dilapidated, crumbling” venue “cannot be saved.”

Congress has approved $257 million for the project. But government lawyers argued that without Trump’s additional fundraising aiming for more than $100 million, the work can’t be completed.

The lawyers said a board member fighting the placement of his name on the building, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, should prefer that to having the building destroyed.

"The crisis is so acute that, without the Trump Administration, its people, and President Trump, the Center cannot survive, either structurally or financially," government lawyers said in a filing Aug. 25. “The bottom line is this: Even Beatty should prefer a healthy, restored Center to a decaying hulk that is doomed to inevitable destruction or collapse."

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper scheduled a hearing Aug. 27 to determine whether Trump’s name should be blocked permanently from the building and grounds.

Cooper previously ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the façade, after it was added during the renovation. And Cooper temporarily prevented the venue from closing during construction by ruling that the board had acted too hastily.

The board took a more deliberative process at an Aug. 13 meeting to decide to close the building for two years rather than work on renovations during partial closures over four years. The shorter schedule is projected to cost $285 million and the longer one $580 million.