Teachers at BASIS Tucson North charter school voted Wednesday to unionize, making theirs the first charter school in Arizona to do so, union organizers say.

The margin was 34-17 in the National Labor Relations Board election on the school’s campus at 5740 E. River Road, says a news release from the American Federation of Teachers.

"It’s high time for Arizona charter schools to stop manipulating the right-to-work laws and taking advantage of our teachers, parents, and students. BASIS should be ashamed of their treatment of their teachers and eagerly welcome negotiating rights for their staff," said Ralph Quintana, president of the American Federation of Teachers Arizona, in the news release.

Phil Handler, vice president of communications for BASIS Charter Schools, told The Arizona Republic in a statement that the BASIS network respects the teachers at BASIS Tucson North and their right to vote to unionize.

"We remain focused on the best interests of students at BASIS Tucson North, and making sure this school remains one of the best in Arizona and the nation. We will keep working hard to ensure that's the case, while following the law and negotiating in good faith with the union," he said.

The BASIS Charter School network has 22 schools in Arizona. BASIS Tucson North is one of about 560 charter schools in Arizona.

The average teacher salary at BASIS Tucson North is $52,081, according to the school's website. Tucson Unified School District, meanwhile, reports its average teacher pay is $53,735.

BASIS Tucson North teachers will move to bargain a first contract with the school’s administration "to ensure additional accountability, administrative transparency, and more resources and time to effectively identify and address student needs," the union said in its news release.

Justine Sleator, an 8th-grade algebra teacher, said in the release, "As a BASIS alumni and second-generation BASIS teacher, I am so proud to be a part of this community of teachers. Our union will allow us to reprioritize the needs of our students. We will be able to protect new teachers from burnout and retain high-quality educators, as BASIS has been known for."

Duncan Hasman, an 8th-10th grade Spanish teacher, said in the written statement, "Teachers and teaching fellows at BASIS Tucson North are demanding their needs and students’ educations be prioritized. The entirety of the organizing committee and I are so proud of our fellow educators for making this momentous step a reality."

The American Federation of Teachers represents more than 240 charter schools in 15 states and Washington, D.C., or nearly 12% of charter schools in the U.S., according to the union news release.