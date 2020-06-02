TUSD cancels in-person graduation due to ongoing coronavirus concerns

TUSD has canceled plans for an in-person graduation event later this month due to the ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Tucson Unified administration chose to cancel because the Pima County Health Department could not support an in-person graduation at the end of June despite the precautions the district was planning, including requiring masks and limiting the number of guests each student would be permitted, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said in a video message.

“Based off of the information that we’ve received and in the interest of public health and the health and safety for all of you — students, your family members and our guests, which will always be our number one priority — we will not be proceeding with a graduation ceremony,” Trujillo said.

The county health department is concerned about the possibility of a spike in coronavirus cases in Tucson around the time the ceremony would have been held, Trujillo said.

Some parents are upset that the graduation has been canceled, saying that since the governor has lifted restrictions, it’s fine, Trujillo said.