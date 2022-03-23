TUSD to renovate high school restrooms, improve Borman campus

That project includes adding a new main entrance, gym, cafeteria and kitchen area, and a wing with new classrooms. Other improvements will include redesigning and renovating existing classrooms, building security gates and fencing, and adding cameras.

The estimated total cost is about $26 million. To secure the federal funding for 80% of the costs, Ballesteros said TUSD had to commit investing $5.3 million, $2 million of which the district approved previously.

The investment during the 2022-23 fiscal year, he said, will be $3.3 million.

More projects

being weighed

Other proposed projects include pavement repairs to school parking lots, improvements to fine arts facilities and renovations to fields and sports facilities.

“Literally anything that you vote for tonight is going to address an area of high need, whether it’s basic parking lots that people are tired of tripping over, or the bathrooms that the students are tired of crowding into … or taking a look at the needs of Borman,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told the board.