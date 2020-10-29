UA sets early end to furlough plans thanks to better-than-expected tuition revenue

The University of Arizona gave details Thursday about how it plans to end the employee furlough program early after the school brought in higher-than-expected tuition revenue.

Since Aug. 10, the furloughs have led to pay cuts for employees making $44,500 or more.

Citing the better net tuition revenue, the administration said it is ending salary reductions in its furlough-based salary program by Feb. 21, 2021, four months earlier than anticipated. It has also reduced the required furlough days for nonsalaried employees, who were originally required to take those days by June 30.

Lisa Rulney, UA’s chief financial officer, said there was a “rush of enrollment” just before classes began this semester, giving the school more tuition revenue than it had expected.

“On the financial front, our picture is still very challenging. But it’s a 40% improvement for net tuition revenue over that moderate case,” Rulney said, citing the percentage increase over projections.

The furlough plan was supposed to last until June 30 — which is the end of the university’s fiscal year — to combat expected financial losses suffered during the pandemic. The school this week began allowing preselected classes of up to 50 students to meet in person and it expects to remain at this phased-in level until the Thanksgiving holiday. The school has seen its COVID-19 numbers decreasing.

The administration said it would look into data of those returning to school and other budget impacts before making decisions on the need for any future furlough plans.