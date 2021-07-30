 Skip to main content
EMT wounded in Tucson shooting rampage has died
Jacob Dindinger was a 2019 graduate of Canyon del Oro High School and played on the baseball team.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

The 20-year-old EMT shot in the head during a shooting spree on Tucson's south side earlier this month has died.

Jacob “Jake” Dindinger was in the cab of his American Medical Response, Inc. rig on July 18 when a man police say had already shot his girlfriend and set the house she was on fire shot him and his partner as they were parked at Silverlake Park.

Timeline of events: July 18 house fire, shootings leave 2 dead and others injured in Tucson

The family confirmed Dindinger's death on Friday.

Dindinger had been on the job for four months launching a career that he had hoped would one day lead him to become a firefighter, like his brother.

4:39 LISTEN: Tucson Fire radio traffic from shooting and fire on Irene Vista

His death brings to four the number of people who died in the attack, including the gunman Leslie Scarlett.

