EMT wounded in Tucson shooting rampage has died

The 20-year-old EMT shot in the head during a shooting spree on Tucson's south side earlier this month has died.

Jacob “Jake” Dindinger was in the cab of his American Medical Response, Inc. rig on July 18 when a man police say had already shot his girlfriend and set the house she was on fire shot him and his partner as they were parked at Silverlake Park.

The family confirmed Dindinger's death on Friday.

Dindinger had been on the job for four months launching a career that he had hoped would one day lead him to become a firefighter, like his brother.

His death brings to four the number of people who died in the attack, including the gunman Leslie Scarlett.