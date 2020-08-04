You have permission to edit this article.
Entrance to national wildlife refuges is free on Aug. 5

Visitors to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge contributed more than $1 million in 2011 to the area’s economy.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star 2012

The Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that Wednesday, Aug. 5, will be a fee-free day for visitors to national wildlife refuges in celebration of President Trump's signing of the Great American Outdoors Act.

In fact, from now on every Aug. 4 will be designated "Great American Outdoors Day," and entrance to wildlife refuges will be free, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said Tuesday.

The National Wildlife Refuges System is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is the world's largest network of conservation lands and includes 568 refuges and 38 wetland management districts.

While entrance to the parks is free, there might still be a charge for permits, tours and concessions.

Visitors should maintain social distancing and other CDC guidelines.

Contact Johanna Eubank at jeubank@tucson.com

