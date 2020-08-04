Entrance to national wildlife refuges is free on Aug. 5

Visitors to the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge contributed more than $1 million in 2011 to the area’s economy.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star 2012
The Fish and Wildlife Service has announced that Wednesday, Aug. 5, will be a fee-free day for visitors to national wildlife refuges in celebration of President Trump's signing of the Great American Outdoors Act.
In fact, from now on every Aug. 4 will be designated "Great American Outdoors Day," and entrance to wildlife refuges will be free, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt said Tuesday.
The National Wildlife Refuges System is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is the world's largest network of conservation lands and includes 568 refuges and 38 wetland management districts.
While entrance to the parks is free, there might still be a charge for permits, tours and concessions.
Visitors should maintain social distancing and other CDC guidelines.
Primary Election in Pima County
An elections worker looks over a few of the early primary ballots at one of the scanning stations during counting at the Pima County Elections Center, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A pair of elections workers look over an early primary ballot as part of the counting process at the Pima County Elections Center, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
Elections workers feed primary ballots in to scanners at the Pima County Elections Center, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2020.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A poll worker waits inside the Pima County voting site at Morris K. Udall Recreational Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
Brad Nelson, left, Pima County elections director, helps Lisa Matthews, Pima County election marshal, put up a "Welcome Voters" sign outside of the primary election poll at Morris K. Udall Recreational Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
After voting, a voter walks back to their car at the Pima County polling site at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd.., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A voter walks by a polling sign outside the Armory Park Center located at 220 S 5th Avenue during primary election day, on Aug. 4, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
Voters enter the Tucson Estates Multi-Purpose Hall located at 5900 W Western Way Circle, on Aug. 4, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
Gilbert Silva walks through the parking lot of the Valencia Library located at 202 W Valencia Road to cast his vote during primary election day, on Aug. 4, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A poll worker (right) takes a completed ballot from a voter at the Valencia Library located at 202 W Valencia Road during primary election day, on Aug. 4, 2020.
Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
After placing their vote, a voter starts to place their "I Voted" sticker on their shirt as they leave the Pima County voting site at Temple Emanu-El, 225 N. Country Club Rd., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A poll worker wearing a face shield, mask and gloves walks outside to check if anyone needs assistance at the Pima County polling site at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd.., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A voters arrives at the Pima County polling site at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd.., in Tucson, Ariz to drop off their voting ballot on August 4, 2020.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Pima County
A voter leaves the Pima County polling site at Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Rd.., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020. Photo by Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Primary Election in Maricopa County
A portrait of Ashlee King after she voted, August 4, 2020, at the El Tianguis Mercado polling place, 9201 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe.
Mark Henle / The Arizona Republic
Primary Election in Maricopa County
Anita Cota-Soto washes her hands before voting, August 4, 2020, at the El Tianguis Mercado, 9201 S. Avenida Del Yaqui, Guadalupe. Cota-Soto is a Town of Guadalupe councilmember running for re-election.
Mark Henle / The Arizona Republic
Primary Election in Maricopa County
Voting marshal Gerry Lamanski checks his watch before announcing the polls are open, August 4, 2020, at the Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Ave., Tempe.
Mark Henle / The Arizona Republic
Primary Election in Maricopa County
People vote on Election Day at Nueva Vida Church in Scottsdale on Aug. 4, 2020.
Catherine Rafferty / The Arizona Republic
Primary Election in Maricopa County
Voters walk to a polling station to cast votes for GOP and Democratic candidates for the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press
Primary Election in Maricopa County
Voters walk to a polling station to cast votes for GOP and Democratic primary candidates Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press
Primary Election in Maricopa County
A voter wearing a face covering exits a polling station to cast votes for GOP and Democratic primary candidates, as a polling station workers opens the door for voters Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press
