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Lake Powell, the giant reservoir on the Utah-Arizona border that helps power millions of homes, has fallen to its lowest level ever amidst a worsening western drought exacerbated by climate change.

The lake's surface dropped to 3,519.91 feet above sea level on Aug. 15, according to the Bureau of Reclamation's automated gauge system. The previous lowest level was 3,519.92 feet, reached in April 2023. Dropping below 3,490 feet could imperil the lake's ability to generate electricity, and federal officials have been pulling water out of smaller reservoirs upstream to help delay reaching that level.

Nevertheless, the lake may fall close to that level, known as minimum power pool, early next spring, according to federal predictions. Further drops could take the lake to what's known as "dead pool," where it's too low to flow downstream. That could spark draconian cuts to how much water is available for millions of people to drink, and imperil farms 500 miles away in California's Imperial Valley.

The lake's level is recorded daily by automated gauges, and the Bureau of Reclamation cautions that readings could be later revised. However, the lake has been on a downward trajectory for months, and was widely expected to reach this mark around mid-August.

Ongoing drought has complicated management of both Lake Powell and Lake Mead, outside Las Vegas. Lake Mead on Aug. 7 fell to its lowest-ever level and is now setting a new record-low daily as it continues to fall. The Lake Powell area draws an estimated 4 million recreation visitors annually to houseboat, water ski and kayak on the lake and its scenic side canyons, along with the Rainbow Bridge rock arch.