Environmental group sues Fort Huachuca to release documents about harm to river

An environmental group is going to court to force Fort Huachuca to release documents it says show the base is hiding reports about how its groundwater pumping is damaging the San Pedro River.
Robin Silver, co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity, said the group previously took legal action to get federal agencies to let loose of reports that pumping attributable to the fort was harming the levels of the river as early as 2003. He said they also showed ongoing pumping already had contributed to a deficit in water to keep the river free flowing.
But he said requests for public records going back 10 months have failed to provide all the documents that show the ongoing effects of the fort’s activities on the river, as well as on endangered species that occupy the area. That failure to respond promptly violates the federal Freedom of Information Act, he said.
“This is about the cover-up of the report that basically shows the fort is already damaging the river,” Silver said.
Silver said the reports will show that the pumping will continue to damage the San Pedro, the last free-flowing desert river in the Southwest, until 2050.
A spokeswoman for Fort Huachuca said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Silver contends the Army is dragging its feet because it fears a true analysis of how much its operations are damaging the river will force it to curtail operations. “All they’re interested in is maintaining the base staffing levels,” he said.
Fort Huachuca, near Sierra Vista, is one of Southern Arizona’s largest employers with more than 11,000 jobs.
The lawsuit is designed to get access to documents Silver contends will show the fort has attempted to “thwart” newly proposed protections for imperiled species. Those include species added to the endangered list since the fort’s last biological report was prepared, the northern Mexico garter snake and the yellow-billed cuckoo.
More specifically, Silver said the military publicizes the efforts it has made to reduce on-base water use. Yet at the same time, he said, there has been no effort to “control devastating amounts of groundwater pumping from the fort’s off-post activities.”
The request for documents is closely linked to a lawsuit filed earlier this year by environmental groups.
They charge the fort was supposed to reduce the off-post groundwater used by its troops and contractors.
