Ethics chair dismisses 82 complaints vs. Finchem, won't investigate his Capitol rally role

“But the ethics committee is not — and cannot become — a forum for resolving political disagreements, no matter how important the issues at stake,” she said.

She reached the same conclusion about the 81 additional complaints received in the weeks following the initial one, saying many appeared to be form letters.

Finchem, who was furnished copies of all the complaints, declined to respond to the conclusion. House staffers said he never made a formal response, as that is not required.

Nutt’s decision to not pursue the matter drew an angry response from Chávez, who called it “beyond troublesome” that she would dismiss what he called “legitimate allegations of sedition and insurrection” and all the other complaints without an investigation or a hearing.

“If there’s nothing to hide, there’s nothing to hide,” he told Capitol Media Services. “But I do think the severity of the incident on Jan. 6” means he “owes transparency to these people.”

Chávez also said Finchem does have First Amendment rights to express his views and opinions “of which I completely uphold and would never want to disrupt.” But he said there is more than enough to call for further investigation.