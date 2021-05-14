Everything you need to know about marijuana topicals

"Due to how the current marijuana industry is, each dispensary is different and decides what they are going to offer to their customers and patients," Scott said, explaining his brands' wide array of options.

How topicals work and what they treat

Theoretically then, when one applies a topical gel or lotion to a sore spot, what happens? Sisley described what she thinks is happening when marijuana compounds are absorbed through the skin (or dermis) layers.

“The cannabis gets in there and it basically intervenes in the inflammatory pathway,” Sisley said. “There’s cytokines and interleukin ... and cannabis seems to interrupt those pathways.”

Asnani and others tout the pain- and inflammation-relieving qualities of marijuana-based topical products.

“We don’t recommend anybody put it on an open wound or anything like that,” he joked. “But if your skin is clean and you have some pain, absolutely it’s safe to use. The whole point of it is to relax your muscles and give you that relief.”

Scott echoed Asnani, while noting that every patient and customer is different. Scott emphasized that a vast majority of customers find the products effective.