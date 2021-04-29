CBD vs. THC: What to choose depending on your needs

With the recent passage of Prop. 207 and subsequent rollout of recreational cannabis sales here in Arizona, many are finding themselves asking questions they have never pondered before: Edible or topical? Flower or concentrate? Indica or Sativa? Isn’t weed just weed?

Well, to help potential first-timers (or anyone who might have left their bong from college back at mom’s place), this piece explores the most basic question of all: CBD or THC?

CBD vs THC

First, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are both compounds found in the cannabis sativa plant. However, the cannabis sativa plant comes in two main varieties: hemp and marijuana. What makes those varieties different?

“Marijuana is naturally higher in THC and lower in CBD,” says Dr. Jordan Talley, chief medical correspondent for Spero CBD. “Whereas, in hemp, CBD dominates the plant’s chemical profile, and THC only occurs in trace amounts.”

It’s important to note though that not all CBD is considered equal. Talley notes that CBD can be extracted from both hemp and marijuana.

Not looking to get high?