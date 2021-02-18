Expanded gaming plan for Arizona draws concerns from legislators, regents, bars

The measure still has a long way to go, including review by the Appropriations Committee and then the full Senate and House.

Secrecy of tribal negotiations an issue

Among the most immediate concerns for some lawmakers is that Ducey won’t make public exactly what he has promised the tribes, including where new casinos might end up in the Phoenix area.

Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, said that’s not acceptable. Pace said he and his colleagues want to see what Ducey has promised before deciding whether to approve the legislation.

While Pace opposes expanded gaming of any kind in Arizona, the hesitation from other lawmakers is less about the concept of gaming than the details of who gets what.

The legislation says there will be up to 10 franchises entitled to take off-reservation wagers on sporting events. These would be promised, in law, exclusively to operators of professional sports. That means the owners of baseball, basketball, football, hockey, golf, soccer and motor sports franchises.

No one else need apply.

Conflict of interest?