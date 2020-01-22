Expect a cloudy day in Tucson today; road to Mount Lemmon is open
Arizona Daily Star
Updated
Tucsonans may have seen patches of fog this morning following a rainy Tuesday.
Expect a partly to mostly cloudy day today with some clearing later this afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees warmer than yesterday.
And if you're hoping to get up to Mount Lemmon, the road is currently open with no restrictions, though the Pima County Sheriff's Department advises drivers to watch for rocks and ice. Take a look at Mount Lemmon cameras here.
For updates on road conditions, call Pima County at 547-7510.
22 historical photos of snow on Mount Lemmon and the Catalinas:
