Experts wonder how much worse pandemic will get as Arizona breaks more records

The number of COVID-19 cases in Arizona spiked in the last week of December, setting a new statewide record after a lull the prior week of Christmas, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ chart.

During the week of Christmas, a temporary dip in testing likely explains the simultaneous dip in cases, but a rise in statewide and countywide cases the very next week far outpaced testing.

The virus was so widespread in the final week of December that about 8 in every 1,000 people were infected across the state. Countywide, about 7 in every 1,000 people were infected.

“The big question should be: Have we seen the peak yet and is this as bad as it’s going to get? And part of me says, ‘probably,’” said Pima County’s chief medical officer, Dr. Francisco Garcia, adding that this doesn’t mean, by any stretch of the imagination, that cases are going to quickly drop off.

Cases in Pima County surged the week after Christmas but didn’t set a record at the county level, according to the ADHS’s chart of cases by day.

When case counts in Pima County are reported for this past week, it’s hard for Garcia to see them breaking another record, he said. But he still wonders if we’ll see a spike in cases following New Year’s Eve.

“The mitigation strategies are actually kind of working,” he said. “And so I’m actually holding my breath to see what happens.”

But the county has implemented all of the mitigation policies it can, Garcia said. Going forward, he is focusing on the vaccine.