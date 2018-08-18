Care homes for elders

Pima Council on Aging offers free private consultations for families or individuals seeking information about adult care homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Discussions include when is the right time to decide for facility care, selecting the facility that provides the care your loved one needs and a list of assisted living home referral agencies. For an appointment, call 790-7262.

Kathleen Kuczynski, PCOA's long-term care ombudsman who can advocate for residents in care homes and facilities, can be reached at 790-0504 or 790-7262. There is no charge for the services.

Adult Protective Services: To report abuse, neglect, and/or exploitation go to www.azdes.gov or call 1-877-767-2385. For the annual 2017 Adult Protective Services report, go to des.az.gov/file/12102/download

Arizona Department of Health Services: To report concerns about care and violations of federal and state licensing requirements go to www.azdhs.gov or call assisted living facilities at (602) 364-2639 and skilled nursing facilities at (602) 364-2690.

For information about survey results or complaints you may contact the Tucson branch of the state Department of Health Services Healthcare Licensure at 628-6965. Also, to check the health services database for enforcement action against a facility go to www.azdhs.gov/licensing/index.php?#azcarecheck and click on residential facilities and then type in the name of the business in the search box.

Helpful websites:

Pima Council on Aging at www.pcoa.org

Division of Aging and Adult Services at www.azdes.gov/daas

Administration for Community Living at www.acl.gov

Nursing Home Compare at www.medicare.gov

Arizona Department of Health Services at www.azdhs.gov/als

The National Consumer Voice for Quality Long Term Care at www.theconsumervoice.org

National Council on Aging at www.ncoa.org

National Center on Elder Abuse at ncea.acl.gov