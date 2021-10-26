Family: Huckelberry suffered serious head injury, broken ribs

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry suffered a serious head injury and several broken ribs when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday, his family said in a statement.
"He is stable and making slow progress. He is getting wonderful and exceptional care by his team of medical professionals," said the statement, which was released by the county.
Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher said in an email to county employees on Sunday that "we’re hopeful for a full recovery.”
A motorist’s vehicle had collided with another vehicle on Broadway in downtown and then bounced or ricocheted into Huckelberry’s bicycle, according to a source with knowledge of the incident.
On Monday, Huckelberry’s family released the following statement:
“Chuck was riding his bike with friends Saturday morning. He’s an experienced and avid rider and he was doing everything right: Helmet, gloves, colorful ‘Loop’ jersey, no earphones (ever), riding prudently and totally focused on having a fun and safe ride. But as too often happens to cyclists, bad luck prevailed. He was knocked off his bike downtown and needed prompt emergency care.”
The statement said Tucson Fire personnel and police officers “responded quickly and professionally.”
“We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery,” the statement read.
Huckelberry, 71, has been the county administrator for 28 years, a role in which he now manages a $2.1 billion budget, which includes federal COVID-19 relief funds as well as local taxpayer money, and a staff of more than 7,300 employees. His base salary is $292,000 a year.
“I am saddened to tell all of you that County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured Saturday while riding his bicycle downtown. He is in the hospital in stable but critical condition,” Lesher wrote in the email. “I and Board Chair Sharon Bronson are in close contact with Mr. Huckelberry’s family, and we’re getting regular updates on his condition. … I will share information with you all as circumstances warrant.”
Those wishing to send Huckelberry well wishes can use his feedback page at webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=21531. The comments will be compiled for the county administrator to view upon recovery.
