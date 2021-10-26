Family: Huckelberry suffered serious head injury, broken ribs

“We are immensely grateful to them for the care and kindness that they provided. We also thank everyone who has respected our wish for privacy in these initial days of his treatment and recovery,” the statement read.

Huckelberry, 71, has been the county administrator for 28 years, a role in which he now manages a $2.1 billion budget, which includes federal COVID-19 relief funds as well as local taxpayer money, and a staff of more than 7,300 employees. His base salary is $292,000 a year.

“I am saddened to tell all of you that County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured Saturday while riding his bicycle downtown. He is in the hospital in stable but critical condition,” Lesher wrote in the email. “I and Board Chair Sharon Bronson are in close contact with Mr. Huckelberry’s family, and we’re getting regular updates on his condition. … I will share information with you all as circumstances warrant.”

Those wishing to send Huckelberry well wishes can use his feedback page at webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=21531. The comments will be compiled for the county administrator to view upon recovery.

