Family of Tucson man who died in police custody files $19M claim against city, officers

The family of a Tucson man who died in police custody in April is seeking a total of $19 million from city taxpayers and three police officers at the scene.
Attorneys for the family of Carlos “Adrian” Ingram-Lopez announced Tuesday they have filed a formal notice of claim in the case, a precursor to a lawsuit that gives those accused of wrongdoing a chance to avoid court action by agreeing to a settlement.
City officials “really need to put their money where their mouth is,” said personal injury attorney Matt Schmidt, one of three Tucson lawyers representing the deceased man’s estate and his 2-year-old daughter, Sophie Ingram.
Schmidt’s father, attorney Ted Schmidt, who is part of the legal team, said a payout is the only way to make things right for a family victimized by police misconduct.
“I don’t know of any other way than to take money from the city and give it to Sophie,” the elder Schmidt said.
The notice seeks $10 million from the city and $3 million from each of three former Tucson Police Department officers who, according to TPD’s chief, violated several arrest-related policies during the incident.
The city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ingram-Lopez, 27, who had an enlarged heart, a history of cocaine abuse and was high during his clash with police, died April 21 on the floor of his grandmother’s garage. She had called 911 saying he was running around naked and she feared he might hurt her.
Police body cam video recorded a 10-plus minute encounter in which officers restrained Ingram-Lopez in handcuffs and kept him on his stomach.
Once, early on in the struggle, Ingram-Lopez stated “I can’t breathe,” then continued to scream and cuss at the officer for several minutes before falling silent, the video shows.
Suspects detained on the ground in handcuffs are supposed to be kept on their side in the recovery position under TPD policy — one of several rules broken by three police officers during the incident, an internal investigation by TPD showed.
The three officers, who were allowed to remain on duty after the incident, resigned when faced with termination action.
The case has received widespread attention in Tucson and elsewhere since June when police belatedly notified the city council and released video footage of the incident two months after it occurred.
The case is being reviewed by the FBI and by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which have not yet released their decisions.
The Pima County Medical Examiner ruled the manner of Ingram-Lopez’ death was “undetermined.” Cause of death was attributed to “sudden cardiac arrest in the setting of acute cocaine intoxication and physical restraint” with an enlarged heart as a “significant contributing condition.”
The family recently paid for a second autopsy that suggested police may have caused the death — but stopped short of issuing a new cause of death.
Instead, the second autopsy found the death was “most consistent with” suffocation.
“His death is most consistent with asphyxia due to a compromised airway, which is best explained by the face-down position restricting his breathing,” it said.
Attorneys for the family said the officers, one of whom was a former paramedic, should have recognized the man’s highly agitated state put him at high risk of a medical crisis and should have called in paramedics immediately.
Ingram-Lopez’s death occurred more than a month before George Floyd, a Black man, died in Minneapolis with a white police officer’s knee on his neck, sparking nationwide protests over police brutality against Black people.
Attorney for Ingram-Lopez’s survivors cited the Black Lives Matter banner Mayor Regina Romero hung outside her City Hall office as they publicly argued for financial compensation at a video news conference Tuesday.
The attorneys said if the city believes the lives of people of color matter, officials should show it by settling out of court.
“It’s wonderful that we can fly a banner at City Hall saying Black Lives Matter,” said attorney Ted Schmidt.
Now it’s time for city council “to walk the walk,” he said.
Also on Tuesday, the police department announced an in-custody death had occurred earlier in the day. That death involved a 29-year-old man who likely died of a drug overdose, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said. The quick public notification by police of any in-custody death is now required by the city council in the wake of Ingram-Lopez’s death.
Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at calaimo@tucson.com.
