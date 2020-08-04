Family of Tucson man who died in police custody files $19M claim against city, officers

The family of a Tucson man who died in police custody in April is seeking a total of $19 million from city taxpayers and three police officers at the scene.

Attorneys for the family of Carlos “Adrian” Ingram-Lopez announced Tuesday they have filed a formal notice of claim in the case, a precursor to a lawsuit that gives those accused of wrongdoing a chance to avoid court action by agreeing to a settlement.

City officials “really need to put their money where their mouth is,” said personal injury attorney Matt Schmidt, one of three Tucson lawyers representing the deceased man’s estate and his 2-year-old daughter, Sophie Ingram.

Schmidt’s father, attorney Ted Schmidt, who is part of the legal team, said a payout is the only way to make things right for a family victimized by police misconduct.

“I don’t know of any other way than to take money from the city and give it to Sophie,” the elder Schmidt said.

The notice seeks $10 million from the city and $3 million from each of three former Tucson Police Department officers who, according to TPD’s chief, violated several arrest-related policies during the incident.

The city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.