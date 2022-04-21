Fatal wreck closes I-10 north of Tucson

An SUV fleeing an Arizona trooper smashed head-on into a tractor trailer Thursday morning on Interstate 10 north of Tucson, killing at least one person and closing the eastbound lanes.
The incident started before 9 a.m. Thursday when a state Department of Public Safety officer tried to stop an SUV headed west on I-10 north of Tucson, near Picacho Peak.
The SUV driver fled and eventually crossed the median onto the eastbound lanes and crash into a tractor trailer.
One person was confirmed dead this morning. Several people have been taking to hospitals in the area.