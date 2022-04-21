 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal wreck closes I-10 north of Tucson

At least one person was killed Thursday morning when an SUV fleeing a state Department of Public Safety officer crossed the median and smashed into a tractor trailer in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 north of Tucson.

An SUV fleeing an Arizona trooper smashed head-on into a tractor trailer Thursday morning on Interstate 10 north of Tucson, killing at least one person and closing the eastbound lanes.

The incident started before 9 a.m. Thursday when a state Department of Public Safety officer tried to stop an SUV headed west on I-10 north of Tucson, near Picacho Peak.

The SUV driver fled and eventually crossed the median onto the eastbound lanes and crash into a tractor trailer.

One person was confirmed dead this morning. Several people have been taking to hospitals in the area.

