Federal judge again rules against Rosemont Mine

In his second ruling against the proposed Rosemont Mine, a federal judge found Monday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service didn’t adequately protect imperiled species including the jaguar from the mine’s impacts.

U.S. District Judge James Soto ordered the wildlife service to redo three parts of its 2016 biological opinion that helped clear the way for final approval of the $1.9 billion mine project in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson.

Also, Soto threw out a related challenge that the mining company had filed seeking to overturn the wildlife service’s designation of the mine site as jaguar critical habitat.

Mine construction has been stopped since July 31, 2019, when Soto overturned the Forest Service’s final approval of the mine project on other grounds. The latest decision puts additional legal burdens on efforts by the mining company and the federal government — already begun — to overturn Soto’s ruling halting mine construction at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The mining company, Hudbay Minerals Inc., issued a statement Monday evening saying the ruling came as no surprise, given Soto’s earlier rulings against the project.